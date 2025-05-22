The European Union faces a potential rise in fertiliser costs and a dip in quality following a vote to impose substantial tariffs on Russian nitrogen fertilisers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Thursday. Peskov emphasized the consistently high demand for Russian fertilisers globally, celebrated for their superior quality.

This move by the European Parliament to target fertilisers from Russia and Belarus could lead to a complex economic scenario for the EU. As Peskov pointed out, while the tariffs aim to weaken Russian exports, they might inadvertently burden EU buyers with higher prices and potentially lower quality alternatives.

In the grand framework of international trade, Russian fertilisers continue to hold a strong position. Despite the EU's efforts to distance itself from Russian agricultural inputs, other regions may benefit from the unchanged desirability for these high-quality fertilisers. How this plays out economically and politically will be a development closely watched by industry analysts.

