Trump's Fiery Encounter at Michigan Auto Plant

During a recent visit to a Michigan auto plant, U.S. President Donald Trump had a notable altercation with a worker who criticized his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein controversy. A video circulated online depicting Trump raising his middle finger in response to being called a 'pedophile protector', as reported by TMZ.

The White House did not deny the authenticity of the footage, with spokesman Steven Cheung describing the protester as a 'lunatic' in a fit of rage. Despite the incident, Trump continued touring the Ford F-150 assembly facility in Dearborn, engaging with workers and garnering support from other employees.

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford later expressed embarrassment over the incident but emphasized the overall success of the visit. Trump's trip was part of a broader effort to emphasize his administration's backing of U.S. manufacturing, crucial as the 2026 election approaches. Michigan remains an important political battleground.

(With inputs from agencies.)