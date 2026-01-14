U.S. Hails Release of Detained Americans in Venezuela
The U.S. Department of State expressed approval for the release of detained Americans in Venezuela, describing it as a significant move forward by the interim authorities in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 07:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 07:12 IST
The U.S. Department of State has hailed the recent release of detained Americans in Venezuela as a significant diplomatic achievement. A department spokesperson described this as an 'important step in the right direction,' marking a positive development in relations with Venezuela.
While the details of the release have not been fully disclosed, this action is seen as a collaborative effort with Venezuela's interim authorities. The U.S. continues to monitor the situation closely.
This development may serve as a precursor to further diplomatic engagements between the two nations, potentially easing longstanding tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drum Beats of Diplomacy: Japan and South Korea's Rhythm of Friendship
Detainee Diplomacy: U.S.-Venezuela Prisoner Releases Signal Tensions Easing
Trump's Tariff Gambit: A New Front in Economic Diplomacy
BJP's Open Diplomacy with China Sparks Political Debate
Global Outcry and Diplomacy Intensify Amidst Iranian Unrest