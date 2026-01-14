Left Menu

Detainee Diplomacy: U.S.-Venezuela Prisoner Releases Signal Tensions Easing

The Trump administration announced the release of several detained Americans in Venezuela, a move welcomed by the U.S. State Department. This development follows the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Human rights group Foro Penal confirmed the release of 56 political prisoners, while the Venezuelan government claimed a higher number.

Updated: 14-01-2026 07:38 IST
  • United States

The Trump administration has reported the release of multiple Americans who were held in Venezuela, calling this a positive development.

The State Department expressed satisfaction over the release, describing it as a significant step forward by Venezuela's interim authorities.

This comes on the heels of a dramatic U.S. operation earlier in the month, resulting in the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelan national assembly leader, Jorge Rodríguez, had recently announced plans to free a substantial number of imprisoned Venezuelan and foreign nationals to promote peace after the upheaval that led to Maduro's overthrow.

Foro Penal, a Venezuelan human rights organization, verified the freedom of 56 individuals labeled as political detainees. They criticized the government's lack of transparency concerning these releases.

The Venezuelan government, however, disputed Foro Penal's figures, alleging a total of 400 releases but offered no corroborating evidence or identities, raising questions about the true nature of those released.

