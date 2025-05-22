Market Turbulence as UK Fiscal Concerns Mount

Amid fiscal turbulence, London's equities experienced broad-based declines on Thursday. Investor sentiment took a hit due to fiscal concerns in the U.S. and the UK government's larger-than-expected budget deficit.

The blue-chip index fell 0.7% by 1037 GMT, halting its five-session winning streak, while the midcap index also saw a 0.7% decrease. These declines coincided with the U.S. House passing President Trump's extensive tax and spending bill, which has stirred fears of a growing trillion-dollar debt in the U.S.

In the UK, borrowing figures exceeded forecasts, adding pressure to the government's finances. Market responses varied, with budget airline easyJet dropping 3.6% following results, while Johnson Matthey's shares soared by 30.2% after a business sale agreement. QinetiQ, conversely, gained 6% following a £1.5 billion contract extension with the UK government.

