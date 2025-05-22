Cannes Spotlight on 'Chindi Pakad': A Tale of Urban Struggles

In a striking nod to India's cinematic prowess, veteran actors Boman Irani and Makarand Deshpande unveiled the poster for 'Chindi Pakad,' the latest urban drama by filmmaker Prasenjit Chakraborty, at the 78th Cannes Film Festival's Indian Pavilion.

The unveiling, hosted by Shristi Creation Film Productions alongside Rituparna Sengupta, captured attention due to its bold narrative and poignant symbolic elements. 'Chindi Pakad' delves into the stark realities of urban life, addressing addiction, survival, and the resilient human spirit. The film's poster, with its innovative design, uses a green bottle as part of the title's lettering, symbolizing its deeper thematic messages.

Boman Irani lauded the filmmakers for 'pushing the envelope' by highlighting untold stories, describing 'Chindi Pakad' as a daring cinematic voyage. Meanwhile, Makarand Deshpande commended the film's raw, realistic portrayal that resonates with the struggles of marginalized communities. Echoing their sentiments, director-producer Prasenjit Chakraborty stated that the film represents a 'voice from the streets' and emphasized the importance of its global debut at Cannes.

(With inputs from agencies.)