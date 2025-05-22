Left Menu

India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Game-Changer for Bilateral Public Procurement

Under a new free trade agreement (FTA), the UK will offer non-discriminatory treatment to Indian companies in its public procurement system, set to be implemented next year. The agreement grants UK firms access to India's public procurement market, while India permits British involvement only in non-sensitive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:54 IST
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Game-Changer for Bilateral Public Procurement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The landmark free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK marks a significant change in public procurement policies for both nations. Confirmed on May 6, the accord permits non-discriminatory treatment for Indian suppliers under the UK's public procurement system.

This agreement, effective next year, grants UK businesses unparalleled access to approximately 40,000 tenders in India's substantial procurement market, valued at £38 billion annually. However, UK firms remain excluded from contracts with Indian state government entities and local bodies.

The pact aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative, supporting domestic manufacturing and MSMEs, while previously, India had opened its procurement segment to UAE firms with similar conditions. This trade pact stands as a testament to evolving international trade relations centered around mutual economic benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025