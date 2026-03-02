Arkel's New Facility Boosts India's 'Make in India' Vision

Arkel India has unveiled a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara, bolstering the 'Make in India' initiative. With an investment of ₹100 crore, the plant focuses on manufacturing high-quality lift electronic systems, reducing India's reliance on imports and fortifying the local manufacturing ecosystem.

This new facility marks Arkel India's expansion into the production of advanced lift electronic systems, which includes IoT-enabled smart technologies and energy-efficient solutions. The products align with the latest IS-17900 standard, enhancing infrastructure projects, urban redevelopment, and ensuring reliable vertical mobility for high-rise buildings.

The development not only contributes to national infrastructure projects but also creates direct and indirect employment opportunities. Arkel India plans to collaborate with technical institutes to provide skills training. This manufacturing boost aligns with government initiatives like Smart Cities and PMAY, reinforcing India's position as a regional manufacturing hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)