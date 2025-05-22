Rising North East Summit: A Gateway to Investment Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Rising North East Investors Summit on Friday morning at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The summit aims to spotlight the northeastern region as a burgeoning hub for global and domestic investment by assembling key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a unified platform.

Scheduled for May 23-24, the 'Rising North East Investors Summit' is the culmination of extensive pre-summit activities. These activities included a series of roadshows and states' roundtables, such as the Ambassador's Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet, organized by the central government with robust support from North Eastern state governments. Pre-summit roadshows occurred in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and New Delhi, setting the stage for ministerial sessions, Business-to-Government discussions, and Business-to-Business meetings.

Critical focus sectors include Tourism and Hospitality, Agro-Food Processing, Textiles, Healthcare, Education, IT, Infrastructure, and more, leveraging the region's strategic location and resource-rich landscape. Northeast India, offering direct access to ASEAN markets, is a vital trade hub endowed with natural resources, designating it as India's Green Hub with rich biodiversity and a favorable environment for eco-tourism and agro-based industries.

