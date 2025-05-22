Left Menu

Rising North East Summit: A Gateway to Investment Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Rising North East Investors Summit, emphasizing the region as an investment hotspot. The two-day summit highlights key sectors like tourism, textiles, and IT, while showcasing the northeast's strategic location and abundant resources, with a goal of attracting global investor interest and boosting regional growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Rising North East Investors Summit on Friday morning at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The summit aims to spotlight the northeastern region as a burgeoning hub for global and domestic investment by assembling key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a unified platform.

Scheduled for May 23-24, the 'Rising North East Investors Summit' is the culmination of extensive pre-summit activities. These activities included a series of roadshows and states' roundtables, such as the Ambassador's Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet, organized by the central government with robust support from North Eastern state governments. Pre-summit roadshows occurred in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and New Delhi, setting the stage for ministerial sessions, Business-to-Government discussions, and Business-to-Business meetings.

Critical focus sectors include Tourism and Hospitality, Agro-Food Processing, Textiles, Healthcare, Education, IT, Infrastructure, and more, leveraging the region's strategic location and resource-rich landscape. Northeast India, offering direct access to ASEAN markets, is a vital trade hub endowed with natural resources, designating it as India's Green Hub with rich biodiversity and a favorable environment for eco-tourism and agro-based industries.

