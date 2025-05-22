Diplomatic Dance in Rome: Fifth Round of U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is gearing up for another round of critical negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program. He is scheduled to arrive in Rome on Friday to meet with an Iranian delegation, as revealed by a person familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Joining Witkoff will be Michael Anton, a senior official from the State Department, to navigate the intricacies of the discussions. This will be the fifth round, indicating the persistence of diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

The upcoming discussions are anticipated to involve both direct and indirect communication strategies, which have been characteristic of previous meetings. These negotiations are crucial for addressing the contentious issues surrounding Tehran's nuclear aspirations.

