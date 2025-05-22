Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance in Rome: Fifth Round of U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is set to engage in a new round of nuclear discussions with Iran in Rome, joined by State Department official Michael Anton. This marks the fifth session of negotiations, anticipated to involve both direct and indirect dialogues with Iranian representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:35 IST
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is gearing up for another round of critical negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program. He is scheduled to arrive in Rome on Friday to meet with an Iranian delegation, as revealed by a person familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Joining Witkoff will be Michael Anton, a senior official from the State Department, to navigate the intricacies of the discussions. This will be the fifth round, indicating the persistence of diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

The upcoming discussions are anticipated to involve both direct and indirect communication strategies, which have been characteristic of previous meetings. These negotiations are crucial for addressing the contentious issues surrounding Tehran's nuclear aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

