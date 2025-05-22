Left Menu

Power Cable Heist Disrupts Ahmedabad Metro Services

Metro services in Ahmedabad were halted for five hours due to the theft of Rs 9 lakh worth of power cables. The incident occurred near Shahpur station, causing a train to stop abruptly. Police have registered a case and are investigating the theft of 500 meters of copper cables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disruption, the metro services on Ahmedabad's east-west corridor came to a standstill for nearly five hours on Thursday due to the theft of power cables worth Rs 9 lakh. The incident occurred near Shahpur station, prompting immediate inspection by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC).

The theft came to light when a metro train halted suddenly at 6:15 am. Responding to the distress call, a GMRC engineer discovered that 500 meters of copper power cables had been stolen. According to the police, the unidentified culprits had cut the cables between 5:30 am and 6:15 am.

An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals, and the investigation is ongoing. Shahpur police inspector PD Khambhla confirmed services were affected due to this brazen theft, as commuters experienced significant delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

