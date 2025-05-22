Power Cable Heist Disrupts Ahmedabad Metro Services

In a significant disruption, the metro services on Ahmedabad's east-west corridor came to a standstill for nearly five hours on Thursday due to the theft of power cables worth Rs 9 lakh. The incident occurred near Shahpur station, prompting immediate inspection by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC).

The theft came to light when a metro train halted suddenly at 6:15 am. Responding to the distress call, a GMRC engineer discovered that 500 meters of copper power cables had been stolen. According to the police, the unidentified culprits had cut the cables between 5:30 am and 6:15 am.

An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals, and the investigation is ongoing. Shahpur police inspector PD Khambhla confirmed services were affected due to this brazen theft, as commuters experienced significant delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)