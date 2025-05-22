Left Menu

ITC Hotels Expands Welcomhotel Brand with New Vrindavan Site

ITC Hotels has signed an agreement to open a Welcomhotel in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, expanding its presence with 120 guest rooms. Located close to Noida International Airport, this development highlights the growing demand for pilgrimage tourism in India, with many travelers seeking cultural and spiritual experiences.

ITC Hotels announced the signing of a Welcomhotel in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with KD Greens, Mathura. This new venture strengthens ITC Hotels' presence in the region, adding to its current portfolio of six operating hotels in Uttar Pradesh.

The upcoming Welcomhotel in Vrindavan will feature 120 guest rooms and is strategically located 90 km from the Noida International Airport on the Delhi Agra Highway. This property aims to tap into the pilgrimage tourism market, which is witnessing significant growth.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, highlighted the surge in domestic travel and the increasing popularity of spiritual destinations. He emphasized that such hubs are becoming vibrant tourism spots, fostering economic opportunities across various cities.

