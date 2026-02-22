Left Menu

Tragic End: Woman's Death Sparks Investigation

A 24-year-old woman named Jaseela from Muliyar died after allegedly consuming poison. Her death came following accusations of theft by her husband and his family. A case has been registered, and police are investigating claims of emotional and physical harassment. Jaseela's video and suicide note disputes the theft allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman, identified as Jaseela of Muliyar, tragically passed away after allegedly ingesting poison, spurring a comprehensive police investigation. Accusations of theft by her husband and his family allegedly drove her to this extreme measure. The incident unfolded in Alampady, as reported by local authorities on Sunday.

According to police, Jaseela had documented a video and penned a suicide note before her death, asserting her innocence against the accusations of stealing jewelry from a neighbor. The deeply distressing situation led to her hospitalization, but she succumbed to the poison on February 20, leaving behind two children.

The local Vidyanagar police station has registered a case and launched a detailed inquiry into claims of emotional and physical harassment against Jaseela. A magistrate recorded her statement during hospital treatment, and following the postmortem, her remains were entrusted to her family on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

