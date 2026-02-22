Congress Criticizes Indo-US Trade Deal
The Congress party criticizes the Indo-US interim trade deal, claiming it's against India's national interests. They accuse the government of hastily finalizing a deal under U.S. pressure, compromising areas like agriculture, energy security, and data sovereignty. Congress suggests a better position could have been achieved by waiting for U.S. Supreme Court's tariff ruling.
The Congress party has raised concerns over the Indo-US interim trade deal, asserting it undermines India's honour and sovereignty. Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused the government of finalizing the agreement under undue American pressure.
During a press conference, Shrinate criticized the "unusual and suspicious haste" displayed in the deal's consummation. She argued that the agreement compromises national interests, impacting farmers, youth, energy, data sovereignty, and more.
Shrinate noted the significantly higher tariffs on Indian products and lambasted the government for celebrating what she termed a misleading achievement. She further highlighted the adverse effects on India's energy security and the potential threats to digital sovereignty.
