Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Indo-US Trade Deal

The Congress party criticizes the Indo-US interim trade deal, claiming it's against India's national interests. They accuse the government of hastily finalizing a deal under U.S. pressure, compromising areas like agriculture, energy security, and data sovereignty. Congress suggests a better position could have been achieved by waiting for U.S. Supreme Court's tariff ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:25 IST
Congress Criticizes Indo-US Trade Deal
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised concerns over the Indo-US interim trade deal, asserting it undermines India's honour and sovereignty. Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused the government of finalizing the agreement under undue American pressure.

During a press conference, Shrinate criticized the "unusual and suspicious haste" displayed in the deal's consummation. She argued that the agreement compromises national interests, impacting farmers, youth, energy, data sovereignty, and more.

Shrinate noted the significantly higher tariffs on Indian products and lambasted the government for celebrating what she termed a misleading achievement. She further highlighted the adverse effects on India's energy security and the potential threats to digital sovereignty.

TRENDING

1
Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

 India
2
India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

 India
3
France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass

France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass

 Global
4
South Africa beat India by 76 runs in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa beat India by 76 runs in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026