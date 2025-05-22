Left Menu

SpaceX's Starship Cleared for Takeoff: Ninth Flight Greenlit

The FAA has approved SpaceX's Starship for its ninth test flight, following an earlier explosive mishap. The launch, which could occur next week from Texas, indicates regulatory compliance and involves coordination with countries along its flight path, including the UK, Turks & Caicos, Bahamas, Mexico, and Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authorized SpaceX's Starship to proceed with its ninth test flight. This decision follows the explosive testing incident that occurred in March, marking a significant step forward for Elon Musk's ambitious space endeavors.

The anticipated launch could take place as early as next week from Texas. The approval showcases the FAA's confidence in SpaceX's efforts to rectify earlier issues while maintaining safety standards. This development is crucial for SpaceX as it continues striving toward its Mars mission goals.

The FAA confirmed it remains in active communication with various territories over which the Starship's flight path traverses. This includes the United Kingdom, Turks & Caicos Islands, Bahamas, Mexico, and Cuba, ensuring all regulatory measures are adhered to during the flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

