Left Menu

Upcoming Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival to Highlight Literature and Culture

The 17th Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF) is set to take place from January 9-11 next year in Kolkata. Featuring an array of literature, cinema, music, politics, and more, the event promises insights from prominent authors and thinkers. Key figures include Akshay Jaitley, Shashi Tharoor, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:43 IST
Upcoming Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival to Highlight Literature and Culture
  • Country:
  • India

The 17th Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF) promises to be a significant cultural event in January of next year, according to its organizers. Scheduled from the 9th to the 11th, the festival will take place in Kolkata and will feature a dynamic mix of literature, cinema, music, politics, food, and discussions on current social matters.

Attendees can expect to hear from a distinguished group of writers, thinkers, and performers such as Akshay Jaitley, Anand Neelakantan, Aparna Sen, and Shashi Tharoor. The event will be hosted across notable venues including the Alipore Museum, Oxford Bookstore, and The Park.

According to AKLF Director Anjum Katyal, the 2026 edition will focus heavily on gender, history, and translation, signaling the festival's engagement with pressing issues. Additionally, the Oxford Junior Literary Festival (OJLF) will offer interactive experiences to engage younger audiences.

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025