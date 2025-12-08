Upcoming Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival to Highlight Literature and Culture

The 17th Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF) promises to be a significant cultural event in January of next year, according to its organizers. Scheduled from the 9th to the 11th, the festival will take place in Kolkata and will feature a dynamic mix of literature, cinema, music, politics, food, and discussions on current social matters.

Attendees can expect to hear from a distinguished group of writers, thinkers, and performers such as Akshay Jaitley, Anand Neelakantan, Aparna Sen, and Shashi Tharoor. The event will be hosted across notable venues including the Alipore Museum, Oxford Bookstore, and The Park.

According to AKLF Director Anjum Katyal, the 2026 edition will focus heavily on gender, history, and translation, signaling the festival's engagement with pressing issues. Additionally, the Oxford Junior Literary Festival (OJLF) will offer interactive experiences to engage younger audiences.