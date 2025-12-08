Left Menu

Caroline Garcia Prioritizes Integrity Over Sponsorship in Tennis Podcast

Retired French tennis player Caroline Garcia declined a $270,000 sponsorship deal from a betting company for her podcast, choosing values over money. She aims to create a safe platform for players to share their real stories. Garcia's decision highlights the pressures of betting in sports.

Updated: 08-12-2025 22:41 IST
In a compelling stand for integrity, retired French tennis star Caroline Garcia has declined a $270,000 sponsorship from a betting company for her podcast, emphasizing her preference for values over financial gain.

Garcia, once ranked as high as No. 4 in the world, retired earlier this year but remains connected to tennis through her Tennis Insider Club podcast, run with her husband, Borja Duran.

The decision comes in response to ongoing concerns about the pressures and problems associated with sports betting, which Garcia addressed last year, highlighting its negative impact on athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

