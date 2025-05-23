Left Menu

Senate Vote Upends California's Ambitious EV Mandate

The U.S. Senate voted against California's plan to end gasoline-only car sales by 2035, affecting the auto market. The decision impacts California's environmental goals and automakers' future directions. Governor Newsom criticized the move, suggesting legal action as automakers argue current mandates are unattainable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate has dealt a significant blow to California's environmental objectives, voting to overturn the state's ambitious plan to halt gasoline-only vehicle sales by 2035. This decision, which has also been adopted by 11 other states, could reshape the future of the U.S. auto market.

Governor Gavin Newsom has vehemently opposed this decision, labeling it 'illegal' and predicting it could lead to increased health care costs for Californians. Automakers like General Motors and Toyota, who oppose California's mandates, stand to benefit from the repeal.

The Senate's move is the latest in a series of legislative actions targeting electric vehicle policies, raising questions about the direction of future automotive innovation and environmental regulation in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

