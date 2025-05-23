Left Menu

India and US Forge Path Toward Major Trade Agreement

India and the United States are approaching a groundbreaking Bilateral Trade Agreement, with discussions focusing on reducing tariffs and enhancing trade relations. Both nations aim for a deal by July 8, potentially revolutionizing their economic partnership and paving the way for increased trade worth USD 500 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 09:57 IST
India and US Forge Path Toward Major Trade Agreement
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce (Photo- X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards strengthening economic ties, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Howard Lutnick, the US Secretary of Commerce, to discuss a potential trade pact. The meeting centered on expanding trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Post-meeting, Goyal tweeted about the "constructive" dialogue, emphasizing his commitment to boosting business opportunities. This highlights the mutual interest in enhancing bilateral trade and economic growth through collaboration.

According to sources, India and the US aim to formalize the first phase of their Bilateral Trade Agreement before July. Discussions have included concessions on labor-intensive exports like textiles and leather, and services, while ensuring protection for sensitive sectors like agriculture.

Negotiations are reportedly progressing positively, with India seeking tariff exemptions, particularly on agriculture and dairy products. The trade deal could redefine economic relations between the two countries, whose current bilateral trade stands at USD 131.84 billion, as India records a USD 41.18 billion trade surplus.

The recent discussions between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the intent to boost trade, aiming for a USD 500 billion target by 2030. Meanwhile, India-EU trade talks show promise, with early harvest agreements anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025