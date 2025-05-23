Supreme Power Equipment Secures Major Orders to Bolster Tamil Nadu's Power Network

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), a distinguished manufacturer of power and distribution transformers, has garnered two pivotal orders from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL). These orders come within a week, signifying SPEL's growing influence in the sector.

The latest contract, secured on May 20, 2025, includes a standalone supply of 16 kVA/11 kV distribution transformers valued at Rs 6.05 crore, aligning with TNPDCL's specifications. Additionally, through a partnership with Danya Electric Company—where SPEL holds a 90% stake—another order worth Rs 4.71 crore was acquired. Both contracts are expected to be executed over 18 months, aiming to bolster TNPDCL's local distribution framework.

These developments boost SPEL's standalone order book beyond Rs 100 crore, with Danya Electric's pending orders reaching Rs 15.91 crore. The consolidated order book now stands at Rs 116.62 crore. Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director, expressed pride in these accomplishments, highlighting the enduring ties with Tamil Nadu's utility sector, and reinforcing the company's commitment to enhancing power distribution infrastructure.

