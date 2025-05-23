Vedanta's Rs 80,000 Crore Investment Spurs Economic Growth in Northeast India

In a monumental stride for economic advancement in India's northern territories, Vedanta Group announced on Friday its decision to invest Rs 80,000 crore in the northeastern region. This declaration was made by Anil Agarwal, Chairman and MD of Vedanta Group, at the Rising Investor Summit 2025 held in New Delhi.

The extensive investment plan spans across critical sectors such as oil and gas, critical minerals, renewable energy, and data centers, encompassing six northeastern states. Earlier this year, Vedanta had already pledged Rs 50,000 crore for Assam. The company is now gearing towards unlocking hydrocarbon potential with massive exploration efforts in the region.

Further commitments of Rs 30,000 crore are spread across Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. "Under the Prime Minister's vision, the North-East has become a key growth driver for 'Viksit Bharat.' Vedanta is dedicated to leveraging the region's rich natural and human resources potential," stated Agarwal. The initiative will generate up to 1 lakh jobs and foster socio-economic development, complemented by Vedanta's social projects like modernized anganwadis and digital classrooms.

Moreover, Cairn Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of Vedanta, is actively producing from Assam's Hazarigaon field. The company's contributions include supplying clean gas to tea estates, securing vanadium and graphite blocks in Arunachal Pradesh for high-tech sectors, and enhancing power transmission capacity in the Northeast.

