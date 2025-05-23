Max Estates Surges Ahead with Stellar Financial Turnaround

Realty firm Max Estates has reported a turnaround with a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore for the quarter ending in March, marking a significant improvement from a net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported a remarkable rise in total income, reaching Rs 77.30 crore this quarter, up from Rs 71.89 crore in the previous year, as per the regulatory filing released on Thursday.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Max Estates achieved a net profit of Rs 40.81 crore, a recovery from a net loss of Rs 42.16 crore the preceding year. Recording sale bookings of Rs 5,300 crore, the firm is making major strides in residential and commercial real estate in Delhi-NCR.

