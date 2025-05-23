Left Menu

Max Estates Surges Ahead with Stellar Financial Turnaround

Max Estates reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore for Q4, reversing from a Rs 1.45 crore loss a year ago. The company's income soared, achieving significant growth in 2024-25 with sale bookings reaching Rs 5,300 crore. They act as leaders in Delhi-NCR real estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:58 IST
Max Estates Surges Ahead with Stellar Financial Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Max Estates has reported a turnaround with a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore for the quarter ending in March, marking a significant improvement from a net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported a remarkable rise in total income, reaching Rs 77.30 crore this quarter, up from Rs 71.89 crore in the previous year, as per the regulatory filing released on Thursday.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Max Estates achieved a net profit of Rs 40.81 crore, a recovery from a net loss of Rs 42.16 crore the preceding year. Recording sale bookings of Rs 5,300 crore, the firm is making major strides in residential and commercial real estate in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025