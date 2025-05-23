Max Estates Surges Ahead with Stellar Financial Turnaround
Max Estates reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore for Q4, reversing from a Rs 1.45 crore loss a year ago. The company's income soared, achieving significant growth in 2024-25 with sale bookings reaching Rs 5,300 crore. They act as leaders in Delhi-NCR real estate.
Realty firm Max Estates has reported a turnaround with a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore for the quarter ending in March, marking a significant improvement from a net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the same period last year.
The company reported a remarkable rise in total income, reaching Rs 77.30 crore this quarter, up from Rs 71.89 crore in the previous year, as per the regulatory filing released on Thursday.
In the fiscal year 2024-25, Max Estates achieved a net profit of Rs 40.81 crore, a recovery from a net loss of Rs 42.16 crore the preceding year. Recording sale bookings of Rs 5,300 crore, the firm is making major strides in residential and commercial real estate in Delhi-NCR.
