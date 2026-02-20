Left Menu

New Directives to Combat Dust Pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management has issued new regulations to reduce dust pollution from construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR. The move follows inspections revealing gaps in waste management and emphasizes improved protocols and supervision. These directives become effective April 1, aligning with upcoming waste management rules.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has announced new directives to tackle dust pollution generated by construction and demolition activities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

This decision follows inspections conducted by State Pollution Control Boards, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and CAQM flying squads, which unearthed several compliance issues regarding the handling and movement of construction materials and debris, officials said.

Effective from April 1, the new rules—part of the Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025—aim to enforce environmentally conscious waste management practices emphasizing circular economy principles and enhanced compliance mechanisms.

