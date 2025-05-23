Empowering the Future: Haryana CM Visits M3M Foundation's Skill Academy

In a significant boost for youth empowerment and skill development in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the iMpower Academy for Skills, a project of the M3M Foundation, in Pattikalyana, Samalkha, Panipat. Coinciding with the opening of the Rishikulam Wellness Center by the Madhav Sewa Trust, the visit underlined the state's commitment to building a skilled, self-reliant generation.

During his visit, Saini was accompanied by prominent figures including Pawan Jindal of Madhav Sewa Trust and Basant Bansal of M3M Group. The CM praised initiatives like iMpower for uplifting underprivileged youth through vocational and technical education. Saini expressed the potential for replicating M3M's model across Haryana to foster a strong workforce.

Dr. Payal Kanodia of M3M Foundation highlighted the transformative power of skill development, emphasizing its role in creating self-reliant, future-ready youth. The academy's state-of-the-art facilities enable hands-on, industry-aligned training, benefiting over 450 trainees. This initiative illustrates effective synergy between government leaders and development organizations like M3M Foundation, driving Haryana toward economic resilience.

