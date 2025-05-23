Technical Glitch Forces BA Flight to Make Unscheduled Return

A British Airways flight, BA118, departing from Bengaluru encountered a technical issue, prompting an unscheduled return after reaching Abu Dhabi. This unforeseen event led to delays as the aircraft was thoroughly checked at Bengaluru Airport before resuming its journey to London.

Soon after the incident, passengers on board expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of information, as evidenced by tweets from one traveler. Despite these challenges, the flight departed for London Heathrow at 2:30 PM the same day.

British Airways issued a statement acknowledging the disruption and confirmed that the majority of their flights continued unaffected despite a recent power outage causing broader issues at Heathrow Airport. The airline remains optimistic about maintaining a full schedule moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)