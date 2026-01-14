Greek Airspace Disruption Reveals Outdated Technology

An investigation into the recent eight-hour radio outage at Greek airports has revealed that outdated communication systems significantly contributed to the incident. The event forced authorities to clear airspace and divert incoming flights as radio frequencies failed and static replaced communication channels. Although flight safety was deemed a 'low risk', the outdated technology prompted immediate calls for crucial updates.

The government-commissioned report dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack and emphasized the need for modernization. Greece's Civil Aviation Authority has long been warned by telecom provider OTE since 2019 about needed system upgrades. The report suggested improvements like updated transceivers and a joint crisis-response mechanism between the authority and OTE.

In response, Greece's transport ministry has endorsed an upgrade plan expected to conclude by 2028. Despite compliance with EU standards, local unions argue the outdated system poses safety risks, especially with rising tourism. The report has validated their persistent demands for enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)