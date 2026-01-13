Left Menu

Central European Airports Reopen After Icy Disruptions

Prague's airport resumed normal operations after icy conditions caused earlier disruptions. Flight delays are still anticipated. Bratislava airport also reopened after weather-related closures, which similarly affected airports in Vienna and Budapest.

Updated: 13-01-2026 18:00 IST
Central European Airports Reopen After Icy Disruptions
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Prague's airport has resumed operations without restrictions following earlier disruptions caused by icy weather. Despite this, flight delays are expected to persist throughout the day, according to announcements made on social media platform X.

In Slovakia, Bratislava airport has also returned to operational status after facing closures earlier in the day due to adverse weather conditions. This situation mirrored the challenges faced by airports in Vienna and Budapest.

The icy weather wreaked havoc across central European airports, highlighting the need for efficient contingency plans in such weather extremes. Travelers are advised to check flight statuses regularly as delays continue to affect schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

