Kerala's 'Maha Magha' Festival Faces Disruption Amid Controversy Over Temporary Bridge Construction

A heated dispute has emerged in Kerala following the intervention of revenue authorities to cease construction of a temporary bridge on the Bharathapuzha river. The bridge was intended to facilitate the 'Maha Magha' festival, slated for January 18 to February 3 at Thirunavaya's sandbed.

Authorities cited violations of the Kerala River Banks and Regulation of Removal of Sand Act, 2001, as the reason for stopping the bridge work, contending that the organizers did not have prior permission to construct the bridge using heavy machinery. The organizers, however, assert that they submitted the necessary applications and accuse authorities of an attempt to sabotage the festival.

Prominent political figures, including senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, criticized the halt, labeling it an infringement on religious freedom. Despite the challenge, Swami Anandavanam Bharathi, a key organizer, affirmed that the 'Maha Magha' festival would proceed as planned. The event holds cultural and historical significance, reminiscent of the medieval Mamankam festival celebrated at the same site.

