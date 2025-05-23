Suzuki Powers Up the Future with e-ACCESS Electric Scooter

In a significant move into the electric mobility space, Suzuki Motorcycle India has commenced production of its first electric scooter, the e-ACCESS, at its Gurugram manufacturing hub. The automotive giant revealed this strategic development on Friday, showcasing commitment to sustainable urban commuting solutions.

First introduced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the e-ACCESS signifies Suzuki's debut in India's electric two-wheeler market. Equipped with state-of-the-art e-technology, it sports a Lithium-iron-phosphate battery known for longevity and thermal resilience. Additionally, advanced features like regenerative braking and a maintenance-free belt drive underscore its modern engineering.

To bolster its foothold in the electric vehicle domain, Suzuki is also enhancing its dealership network. This includes equipping dealers with specialized technical teams and infrastructure tailored for electric two-wheelers, ensuring enhanced customer experience and convenience in electric vehicle servicing and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)