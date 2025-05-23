Left Menu

Suzuki Powers Up the Future with e-ACCESS Electric Scooter

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched its electric scooter, e-ACCESS, at the Gurugram plant. Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, it marks Suzuki's entry into the Indian e-two-wheeler market. Featuring advanced e-technology and rigorous testing, Suzuki reinforces its EV commitment by enhancing dealership support nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:45 IST
In a significant move into the electric mobility space, Suzuki Motorcycle India has commenced production of its first electric scooter, the e-ACCESS, at its Gurugram manufacturing hub. The automotive giant revealed this strategic development on Friday, showcasing commitment to sustainable urban commuting solutions.

First introduced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the e-ACCESS signifies Suzuki's debut in India's electric two-wheeler market. Equipped with state-of-the-art e-technology, it sports a Lithium-iron-phosphate battery known for longevity and thermal resilience. Additionally, advanced features like regenerative braking and a maintenance-free belt drive underscore its modern engineering.

To bolster its foothold in the electric vehicle domain, Suzuki is also enhancing its dealership network. This includes equipping dealers with specialized technical teams and infrastructure tailored for electric two-wheelers, ensuring enhanced customer experience and convenience in electric vehicle servicing and support.

