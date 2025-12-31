Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

In a significant incident, around 60 individuals sustained injuries when a loco train collided with a goods train inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project in Chamoli district, as per official sources.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar confirmed that the train, carrying 109 passengers, predominantly workers, was involved in the collision on Tuesday evening. Fortunately, the injured were evacuated and their conditions are reported to be stable.

The accident occurred due to a local trolley transportation arrangement within the tunnel, not involving Indian Railways. This arrangement by the Tunnel Project team facilitates the transport of workers and materials. The 444-megawatt hydroelectric project, currently under construction, aims to harness energy from the Alaknanda River.