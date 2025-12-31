Left Menu

Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

A collision between a loco train and a goods train inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project in Chamoli district injured 60 people. The accident involved local arrangement for transportation within the project and is unrelated to Indian Railways. All injured are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 31-12-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 09:53 IST
Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant incident, around 60 individuals sustained injuries when a loco train collided with a goods train inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project in Chamoli district, as per official sources.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar confirmed that the train, carrying 109 passengers, predominantly workers, was involved in the collision on Tuesday evening. Fortunately, the injured were evacuated and their conditions are reported to be stable.

The accident occurred due to a local trolley transportation arrangement within the tunnel, not involving Indian Railways. This arrangement by the Tunnel Project team facilitates the transport of workers and materials. The 444-megawatt hydroelectric project, currently under construction, aims to harness energy from the Alaknanda River.

TRENDING

1
Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

 India
2
Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

 India
3
Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

 India
4
Russian Forces Push Forward: Expansion in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv

Russian Forces Push Forward: Expansion in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025