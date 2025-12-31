Left Menu

Russian Forces Push Forward: Expansion in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv

Russian military advancements are underway in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv as Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov oversees operations. President Putin has ordered an expansion of the buffer zone by 2026. The 'North' troop grouping, active since 2024, continues to strengthen positions along the border.

Amid escalating tensions, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov confirmed that Russian forces are intensifying their push into Ukrainian defenses. President Putin's directive to expand the buffer zone in Sumy and Kharkiv by 2026 marks a new phase of the conflict, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Gerasimov conducted an inspection of the 'North' troop grouping, which has been a crucial element in Russia's northeastern Ukraine strategy since its formation in 2024. The meeting at the command post underscored the strategic significance of these maneuvers.

Operating in northeastern Ukraine, the 'North' troop grouping aims to reinforce the border buffer, countering Ukrainian forces while positioning for subsequent advances. This tactical move comes as Russia seeks to cement its hold in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

