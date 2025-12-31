Left Menu

Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

Four individuals were arrested at a Maharashtra bar for plotting a jewelry store heist. The police operation took place after a tip-off, leading to the capture of weapons and tools. Among those arrested is a man with a criminal history, while one suspect remains at large.

In a swift operation, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district apprehended four suspects from a bar as they allegedly conspired to rob a jewelry store. The successful raid, conducted by Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police, came in response to a tip-off received by Crime Unit-III.

Authorities targeted Deepa Bar near Nalasopara East railway station, where five armed individuals were reportedly meeting. While four men were captured, a fifth suspect, known only as Mohammad, evaded capture.

The raid yielded a firearm, three live cartridges, a pistol-shaped lighter, a cutter, and a screwdriver. The intended target was a jewelry shop on Taki Road, confirmed the police. Those arrested include Irshad Niyaj Khan, linked to serious crimes, along with others from Nepal and Lucknow. Investigations continue.

