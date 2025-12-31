Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

In a contentious move, U.S. President Donald Trump vetoed a crucial drinking water project in Colorado, stirring political controversy. The Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act aimed to bring safe water to 39 communities, but Trump's rejection faced backlash from Republican lawmaker Lauren Boebert.

Boebert, a previous Trump ally, criticized the veto, calling it an act of political retaliation. Trump's decision followed vows against Colorado for its handling of his ally Tina Peters and ongoing disputes over the Jeffrey Epstein files, which Boebert helped to disclose.

The White House defended its stance, arguing that the veto prevents American taxpayers from funding costly policies. Meanwhile, Boebert hopes to push forward despite Trump's opposition, representing a rare moment of internal Republican conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)