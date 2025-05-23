Naidu Pushes for Polavaram-Banakacherla Water Link, Seeks Central Assistance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held strategic discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, advocating for central support for the ambitious Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project. This initiative is poised to redirect surplus Godavari floodwater to tackle drought issues plaguing Andhra Pradesh, employing a comprehensive three-part water transfer system.

The plan's components encompass the Bollapalle reservoir, innovative lift irrigation mechanisms, and intricate tunnel networks slicing through the rugged Nallamala hills. According to official sources, a detailed financing strategy has been meticulously devised following extensive deliberations with the Finance Ministry.

During the interactions, Chief Minister Naidu emphasized that the project would provide critical water resources to millions suffering in drought-affected areas and could serve as a prototype for similar river-linking projects nationwide. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is scheduled for submission by June 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)