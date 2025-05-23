Left Menu

Polish Trade Minister Downplays U.S.-EU Tariff Tensions

Polish Trade Minister Michal Baranowski minimized the threat posed by proposed U.S. tariffs on European goods, viewing the move as part of ongoing negotiations. Despite President Trump's statement on proposed tariffs, Baranowski remained optimistic about reaching a deal by the July deadline.

Polish Trade Minister Michal Baranowski on Friday downplayed the potential impact of the United States imposing 50% tariffs on European goods from June 1. He described it as a strategic move within ongoing negotiations, emphasizing that talks between the EU and U.S. could continue until early July.

President Donald Trump's announcement of a possible 50% tariff increase on EU goods was characterized as a tactic in protracted trade talks. Baranowski, whose nation holds the EU's rotating presidency, noted that despite public statements, the real situation might evolve differently behind closed doors.

Baranowski remains confident in the ongoing discussions, expressing optimism for a resolution before the July 8 deadline. He acknowledged the precarious nature of negotiations but stressed the importance of the EU's strong economic relationship with the U.S., highlighting mutual interests in reaching an agreement.

