Surge in Formal Workforce: Over 16 Lakh New ESI Enrollments in March 2025

In March 2025, 16.33 lakh new workers enrolled under the ESI Scheme, showing a rise in formal job creation primarily among young and female employees. The data, released by the Ministry of Law and Justice, also highlights the inclusion of transgender workers and expansion through 31,514 new establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:22 IST
Representative Image (Photo/@esichq). Image Credit: ANI
In a noteworthy sign of growing formal job opportunities in India, March 2025 saw the enrollment of about 16.33 lakh new workers under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme, according to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

A significant number of 7.96 lakh new registrations, comprising nearly half of the total, were from employees aged up to 25. This points to a positive trend of young entrants in the workforce.

Further data revealed a boost in female workforce participation, with 3.61 lakh women workers joining the scheme. Additionally, about 100 transgender employees were registered, reflecting Minsitry's inclusive approach. The establishment of 31,514 new businesses also indicates business growth and adherence to labor compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

