Aditya Birla Fashion's Consolidated Loss Narrows Amid Revenue Growth

In a notable financial development, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd has announced a significant narrowing in its consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter ended March 2025, reporting a loss of Rs 23.55 crore. This improvement marks a stark contrast to the net loss of Rs 266.36 crore reported in the same quarter last year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

During the reviewed quarter, ABFRL's revenue from operations witnessed an increase, climbing to Rs 1,719.48 crore, up from Rs 1,575.12 crore in the previous year. The company's fiscal journey has been influenced by the demerger of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle Business, a move which has rendered the current and previous balance sheets incomparable, the company clarified.

ABFRL's financial year ending March 2025 concluded with a net loss of Rs 455.82 crore, despite an overall revenue from operations amounting to Rs 7,354.73 crore. Meanwhile, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion settled at Rs 88.50 on Friday, down by 1.50 percent from the last close.

