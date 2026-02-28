OpenAI Revolutionizes AI Landscape with $110 Billion Funding Boost
OpenAI has secured $110 billion in funding from Amazon, SoftBank, and Nvidia, valuing the company at $730 billion. Amazon leads the investment with $50 billion, expanding global reach and infrastructure to bring AI innovations to the masses. Existing partnerships with Microsoft and Nvidia remain unaffected.
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has received a monumental funding injection of $110 billion from tech giants Amazon, SoftBank, and Nvidia. This investment raises OpenAI's pre-money valuation to a staggering $730 billion.
Amazon spearheads this funding round, committing $50 billion, while Nvidia and SoftBank each invest $30 billion. This financial boost is set to advance OpenAI's infrastructure, allowing AI technologies to reach a broader audience and increasing global accessibility.
Amazon's partnership with OpenAI includes further integration into Amazon Web Services, enhancing AI capabilities for businesses. This new funding round does not alter OpenAI's ongoing collaborations with Microsoft and Nvidia, underscoring robust partnerships in the AI field.
