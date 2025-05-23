Left Menu

Turbulence Trouble: Inside the IndiGo Hailstorm Incident

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that the DGCA will investigate a severe turbulence incident involving an IndiGo flight. The transport minister praised the flight crew who safely managed the ordeal, despite challenges with airspace clearance from Northern control and Lahore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight encountered severe turbulence near Pathankot, prompting an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday.

The A321 neo aircraft, operating on May 21 from the national capital to Srinagar, faced hailstorms that tested the skills and composure of the crew onboard, which Naidu praised.

Challenges arose as the crew unsuccessfully sought permission to alter their flight path from both Northern control and Lahore ATC. The DGCA confirmed these refusals in a statement matching reports from May 22.

