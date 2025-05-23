Left Menu

Delhi Airport Runway Closure: Ensuring Smooth Flights Despite Upgrades

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced plans to temporarily close a runway at Delhi Airport for ILS upgrades from June to September 2025. Discussions with airlines aim to minimize flight disruptions during this period. This comes as the major transport hub prepares for an aviation conference in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has announced an upcoming temporary closure of a runway at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, scheduled for June to September 2025. This initiative is part of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgrade plan.

Efforts are underway to engage stakeholders, particularly airlines, to mitigate any adverse effects on scheduled flights due to the runway's closure. The closure has been strategically planned post-peak tourist season when wind direction changes, reducing its operational impact.

The announcement was made during an event previewing the aviation conference Wings India 2026 set for January in Hyderabad. With 1,300 daily flight movements, IGIA remains India's busiest airport, accommodating operations across four runways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

