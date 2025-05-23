Odisha Launches Intensive Probe into Sundergarh Illegal Mining Scandal
Odisha's government has initiated a special investigation into illegal mining activities in Sundergarh district, under a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. The investigation follows a report of extensive unlawful coal, manganese, and iron ore extraction, potentially valued at over Rs 39 crore.
The Odisha government's vigilance department has established a special investigating team (SIT) to examine allegations of unlawful mining at Hemagiri and Koida in Sundergarh district. This move follows directives from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who emphasized a zero-tolerance stance on corruption.
The probe was prompted by a report from Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, detailing illegal extraction practices. Allegedly, over 9,843 metric tonnes of coal were illicitly mined from 22 sites in Hemagiri, with an estimated value exceeding Rs 2 crore.
Furthermore, unauthorized mining of manganese and iron ore was reported at 50 mines in Malda, Pataweda, Sanputuli, Kolmang, and Rusivenua, within Koida tehsil. The illegal extraction of over 20,000 metric tonnes of manganese and 1,200 metric tonnes of iron ore is valued at more than Rs 37 crore.
