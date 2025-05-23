Left Menu

Odisha Launches Intensive Probe into Sundergarh Illegal Mining Scandal

Odisha's government has initiated a special investigation into illegal mining activities in Sundergarh district, under a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. The investigation follows a report of extensive unlawful coal, manganese, and iron ore extraction, potentially valued at over Rs 39 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:03 IST
Odisha Launches Intensive Probe into Sundergarh Illegal Mining Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government's vigilance department has established a special investigating team (SIT) to examine allegations of unlawful mining at Hemagiri and Koida in Sundergarh district. This move follows directives from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who emphasized a zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

The probe was prompted by a report from Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, detailing illegal extraction practices. Allegedly, over 9,843 metric tonnes of coal were illicitly mined from 22 sites in Hemagiri, with an estimated value exceeding Rs 2 crore.

Furthermore, unauthorized mining of manganese and iron ore was reported at 50 mines in Malda, Pataweda, Sanputuli, Kolmang, and Rusivenua, within Koida tehsil. The illegal extraction of over 20,000 metric tonnes of manganese and 1,200 metric tonnes of iron ore is valued at more than Rs 37 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025