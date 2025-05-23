Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Europe's Export Giants
President Trump proposed a 50% tariff on European Union goods, causing European stocks to fall. This move impacts the EU's main exports to the U.S., including pharmaceuticals, cars, aircraft, engines, alcohol, cosmetics, and luxury items, posing a threat to significant European industries and export partners.
In a move that sent shockwaves through European markets, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a potential 50% tariff on European Union goods. The proposed measure is set to take effect on June 1, further intensifying an already complex trade war between two of the world's leading economies.
The European Union, whose largest trading partner in 2024 was the United States, could see significant disruptions across several key industries, including pharmaceuticals, automotive, and luxury goods. Germany, Ireland, and Italy stand to be the most affected, given their substantial export volumes to the U.S.
Analysts fear that these tariffs could jeopardize the financial stability of major European manufacturers and exporters, such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Airbus, which rely heavily on the American market. The threat also looms large over luxury and pharmaceutical sectors, potentially impacting manufacturing and jobs across Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
