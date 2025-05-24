US Steel Secures Roots in Pittsburgh Through Strategic Partnership

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that US Steel will maintain its headquarters in Pittsburgh, emphasizing a 'planned partnership' with Japan-based Nippon Steel. This collaboration follows previous, unsuccessful attempts by Nippon Steel to purchase the renowned American steel manufacturer, blocked under the Biden administration.

The transaction, subject to a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, promises significant economic and employment benefits. Trump highlighted that the arrangement will generate at least 70,000 jobs and contribute USD 14 billion to the US economy, though specific deal terms and ownership details are not yet disclosed.

While the companies involved have not issued any immediate responses, Trump's statement underscores his administration's commitment to maintaining US Steel's presence in America, particularly in Pittsburgh.

(With inputs from agencies.)