Left Menu

US Steel Secures Roots in Pittsburgh Through Strategic Partnership

President Donald Trump announced a 'planned partnership' keeping US Steel headquarters in Pittsburgh, involving a collaboration with Nippon Steel. The deal promises 70,000 jobs and a USD 14 billion economic boost, although ownership terms remain unclear. Former bids by Nippon were rejected under previous administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 02:27 IST
US Steel Secures Roots in Pittsburgh Through Strategic Partnership
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that US Steel will maintain its headquarters in Pittsburgh, emphasizing a 'planned partnership' with Japan-based Nippon Steel. This collaboration follows previous, unsuccessful attempts by Nippon Steel to purchase the renowned American steel manufacturer, blocked under the Biden administration.

The transaction, subject to a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, promises significant economic and employment benefits. Trump highlighted that the arrangement will generate at least 70,000 jobs and contribute USD 14 billion to the US economy, though specific deal terms and ownership details are not yet disclosed.

While the companies involved have not issued any immediate responses, Trump's statement underscores his administration's commitment to maintaining US Steel's presence in America, particularly in Pittsburgh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025