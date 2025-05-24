Left Menu

Trump Greenlights US Steel's Strategic New Partnership with Nippon

In a surprising move, President Trump announced that US Steel will remain headquartered in Pittsburgh as part of a 'planned partnership' with Japan's Nippon Steel. This decision hints at approval for Nippon Steel's $15 billion bid, previously blocked by Biden. The partnership promises 70,000 jobs and a $14 billion boost to the US economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 03:14 IST
President Donald Trump has indicated that US Steel will maintain its headquarters in Pittsburgh, a move that seems to suggest favor for a strategic partnership with Japan-based Nippon Steel. Previously, Trump had staunchly opposed such foreign buyouts of iconic American firms.

The possibility of the partnership with Nippon Steel has already boosted investor confidence, as evidenced by an impressive 21% surge in US Steel's stock prices. This turnaround follows the contentious blocking of Nippon Steel's $15 billion acquisition attempt by former President Joe Biden.

While specifics of the partnership remain unclear, Trump assured that the deal would create 70,000 jobs and add $14 billion to the U.S. economy. Despite some opposition, this move aligns with Trump's previous national security review. The United Steelworkers union has yet to voice their stance on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

