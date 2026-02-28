Left Menu

Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways

ATLAS SkillTech University and the University of British Columbia (UBC) announced a historic education partnership, marking UBC's first institutional tie in India. This alliance facilitates dual degree programs for Indian students, beginning in Mumbai and transitioning to UBC's globally ranked campus, fostering transformative international education opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:57 IST
Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

ATLAS SkillTech University and the University of British Columbia (UBC) have announced a groundbreaking partnership, establishing UBC's first institutional collaboration in India. This alliance ushers in globally integrated dual degree programs, starting in Mumbai and culminating at UBC, ranked among the world's top universities.

The collaboration coincides with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India, reinforcing Canada and India's shared commitment to expanding educational innovation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. ATLAS students will benefit from a multidisciplinary ecosystem in Mumbai and access to UBC's renowned global research infrastructure.

Dr. Indu Shahani, Chancellor of ATLAS, emphasized the significance of this borderless educational initiative, allowing students to learn locally and compete on an international stage. UBC President Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon highlighted India as a dynamic education landscape, aligning with their goals of innovation and industry-connected learning. The strategic alliance aims to redefine international education pathways for future generations.

TRENDING

1
Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways

Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways

 United States
2
India's Landmark HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched to Curb Cervical Cancer

India's Landmark HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched to Curb Cervical Cancer

 India
3
Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions After Joint US-Israeli Operation

Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions After Joint US-Israeli Operati...

 Israel
4
Transforming Education: LCGVM Integrates AI and STEM into Curriculum

Transforming Education: LCGVM Integrates AI and STEM into Curriculum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026