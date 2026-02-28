Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways

ATLAS SkillTech University and the University of British Columbia (UBC) have announced a groundbreaking partnership, establishing UBC's first institutional collaboration in India. This alliance ushers in globally integrated dual degree programs, starting in Mumbai and culminating at UBC, ranked among the world's top universities.

The collaboration coincides with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India, reinforcing Canada and India's shared commitment to expanding educational innovation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. ATLAS students will benefit from a multidisciplinary ecosystem in Mumbai and access to UBC's renowned global research infrastructure.

Dr. Indu Shahani, Chancellor of ATLAS, emphasized the significance of this borderless educational initiative, allowing students to learn locally and compete on an international stage. UBC President Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon highlighted India as a dynamic education landscape, aligning with their goals of innovation and industry-connected learning. The strategic alliance aims to redefine international education pathways for future generations.