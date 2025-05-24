RBI's Bumper Dividend to Boost India's Fiscal Health

The central government's fiscal deficit is set for a breather, potentially decreasing from 4.5% to 4.2% of GDP, thanks to a larger-than-expected dividend transfer from the Reserve Bank of India, as outlined in a report by State Bank of India.

The 2025-26 Union Budget had initially forecasted a dividend income of Rs 2.56 lakh crore. However, with the latest transfer, actual revenue will far exceed that estimate. This surplus enables the government more flexibility to either cut down the deficit or channel additional funds into critical sectors.

The report indicated that such fiscal room not only fortifies the government's financial stance but also aids in managing the yield curve amid global economic uncertainties while bolstering RBI's financial resilience. The dynamics behind the RBI's surplus include liquidity operations and interest from holdings, with liquidity trends having fluctuated throughout 2024-25.

