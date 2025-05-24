Left Menu

RBI's Bumper Dividend to Boost India's Fiscal Health

A report from State Bank of India suggests that the central government's fiscal deficit may ease to 4.2% of GDP, bolstered by a substantial dividend from the Reserve Bank of India. This additional income grants fiscal flexibility for deficit reduction or increased priority spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:01 IST
RBI's Bumper Dividend to Boost India's Fiscal Health
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government's fiscal deficit is set for a breather, potentially decreasing from 4.5% to 4.2% of GDP, thanks to a larger-than-expected dividend transfer from the Reserve Bank of India, as outlined in a report by State Bank of India.

The 2025-26 Union Budget had initially forecasted a dividend income of Rs 2.56 lakh crore. However, with the latest transfer, actual revenue will far exceed that estimate. This surplus enables the government more flexibility to either cut down the deficit or channel additional funds into critical sectors.

The report indicated that such fiscal room not only fortifies the government's financial stance but also aids in managing the yield curve amid global economic uncertainties while bolstering RBI's financial resilience. The dynamics behind the RBI's surplus include liquidity operations and interest from holdings, with liquidity trends having fluctuated throughout 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025