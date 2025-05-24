Unveiling Opportunities: Rising North East Investors Summit 2025
The Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 in Delhi heralds a new era of investment for the northeastern states, showcasing opportunities across various sectors. Spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this event has secured MoUs worth Rs 4.18 lakh crore to boost regional development.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 4.18 lakh crore at the 'Rising North East Investors Summit 2025' in Delhi. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to position the northeastern region as a hub for both global and domestic investments.
This historic event marks the first unified programme for the eight northeastern states, with prior roadshows conducted in major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The gatherings have united industrial leaders, new entrepreneurs, and diplomats from 50 countries, facilitating investment agreements for each state.
The summit targets investment in key sectors such as tourism, agro-food processing, textiles, healthcare, and information technology, aiming to transform the northeast into a vigorous economic engine while ensuring that these substantial commitments are actualized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, service chiefs, top security officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at around 8 PM today.
This is outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work: PM Narendra Modi to CBSE Class 10, 12 students on results.
UK Pension Funds Commit Billions to Domestic Investment
New IFC Guidelines Pave the Way for Global Investment in Circular Economy