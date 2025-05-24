Unveiling Opportunities: Rising North East Investors Summit 2025

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 4.18 lakh crore at the 'Rising North East Investors Summit 2025' in Delhi. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to position the northeastern region as a hub for both global and domestic investments.

This historic event marks the first unified programme for the eight northeastern states, with prior roadshows conducted in major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The gatherings have united industrial leaders, new entrepreneurs, and diplomats from 50 countries, facilitating investment agreements for each state.

The summit targets investment in key sectors such as tourism, agro-food processing, textiles, healthcare, and information technology, aiming to transform the northeast into a vigorous economic engine while ensuring that these substantial commitments are actualized.

