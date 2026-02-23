Trump's Tariff Hike Sparks Global Investment Turmoil
U.S. President Donald Trump announced an increase in temporary tariffs from 10% to 15%, causing disruption and global uncertainty. This decision has been criticized by the Swiss industry association Swissmem, highlighting potential negative impacts on international investment activities and market stability.
- Switzerland
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to raise temporary tariffs from 10% to 15% over the weekend has stirred significant disorder within the global market, as expressed by the Swiss industry association, Swissmem, on Monday.
The announcement from Trump has escalated existing disturbances, according to a statement from Swissmem. These measures are expected to further depress investment activities and heighten market unpredictability.
Amidst ongoing trade tensions, industry leaders continue to voice concerns over the potential adverse effects on international economic stability and investments.
