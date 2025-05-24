EIB Commits €700M to Bałtyk 2 & 3 Offshore Wind Farms to Boost Poland’s Green Energy Future

In a significant push toward Europe’s renewable energy transition, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed €700 million to support the construction of two major offshore wind farms off the northern coast of Poland in the Baltic Sea. Developed jointly by Norway’s Equinor and Poland’s Polenergia, the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 wind farms will together boast an installed capacity of 1.44 gigawatts (GW). This clean energy initiative marks a pivotal advancement in Poland’s efforts to decarbonize its energy grid and bolster energy security.

Strategic Financing for Energy Independence

The EIB, the lending arm of the European Union, announced that it will provide €350 million in financing for each of the twin projects, becoming the lead financier among a consortium of about 30 financial institutions backing the venture. Teresa Czerwińska, Vice-President of the EIB, emphasized the importance of this investment in meeting both environmental and economic goals.

“Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 are important projects for Poland’s decarbonisation plans as they will produce enough clean electricity to meet annual demand of two million households,” she said. “This is the EIB’s third major renewables investment in Poland this year, underlining our commitment to building a sustainable energy future.”

Technological Scope and Location

Situated approximately 30 kilometers off the Polish coastal towns of Ustka and Łeba, the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms are being constructed using fixed-bottom turbine technology. The sites will host 100 turbines, each rated at 14.4 megawatts. These will be mounted on monopile foundations and primarily sourced from European manufacturers, showcasing the EU’s focus on self-reliance in renewable energy supply chains.

Each wind turbine will be capable of generating substantial amounts of electricity while withstanding the harsh offshore conditions of the Baltic Sea. The farms are expected to be fully operational by 2028 and will contribute significantly to the EU’s Green Deal and Fit for 55 targets.

A Strategic Alliance: Equinor and Polenergia

The joint venture represents a strategic alignment between Equinor, a global leader in offshore wind energy, and Polenergia, Poland’s largest privately-owned energy group. Together, they aim to leverage their combined expertise to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with Poland’s national grid.

Equinor brings substantial experience from projects in the North Sea and other parts of the world, while Polenergia offers local knowledge and access to Poland’s regulatory and commercial frameworks. The collaboration is seen as a model for future public-private partnerships in clean energy infrastructure.

Broader Impact on EU Cohesion and Industry

Beyond the immediate energy and climate benefits, the Bałtyk 2 and 3 projects are expected to stimulate local economies and support regional development in Poland. Construction and operation phases will generate jobs, foster technological transfer, and invigorate related industries such as shipbuilding, logistics, and engineering services. The projects will also help modernize EU cohesion regions by anchoring them more firmly in the green economy.

Moreover, the wind farms will reduce Poland’s reliance on coal and imported fossil fuels, which is particularly critical in light of recent geopolitical tensions in Europe that have highlighted the vulnerabilities of traditional energy supply chains.

A Milestone for Polish Offshore Wind

The Bałtyk projects are part of a broader vision by the Polish government to install up to 11 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040. With supportive policies and robust financial backing from institutions like the EIB, Poland is positioning itself as a new offshore wind hub in Central and Eastern Europe.

This initiative reflects the wider trend across the EU to invest in scalable, future-ready renewable infrastructure that not only addresses climate change but also reinforces energy independence and industrial competitiveness.

As the world watches Poland’s offshore wind sector evolve, the Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms stand out as a beacon of clean energy progress, technological innovation, and cross-border cooperation in the heart of Europe.