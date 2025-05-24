Left Menu

Vandalism Strikes Thane Station Toilets: A Community Issue

Vandalism has rendered several toilets at Thane station unusable, causing inconvenience for commuters. The incident, which occurred on the night of May 23, involved significant damage and blockage by anti-social elements. Central Railway officials are working on repairs and urging public assistance to identify those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident, several toilets at Thane station were found vandalised on Saturday morning according to a Central Railway official.

These facilities, located on platform numbers 1, 2, and 10A, were reported to be in an unusable state, suffering from severe physical damage and intentional blockage by unknown vandals on the night of May 23.

Central Railway is currently undertaking restoration work, and officials are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the apprehension and punishment of those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

