Vandalism Strikes Thane Station Toilets: A Community Issue

In a concerning incident, several toilets at Thane station were found vandalised on Saturday morning according to a Central Railway official.

These facilities, located on platform numbers 1, 2, and 10A, were reported to be in an unusable state, suffering from severe physical damage and intentional blockage by unknown vandals on the night of May 23.

Central Railway is currently undertaking restoration work, and officials are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the apprehension and punishment of those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)