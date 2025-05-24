Vandalism Strikes Thane Station Toilets: A Community Issue
Vandalism has rendered several toilets at Thane station unusable, causing inconvenience for commuters. The incident, which occurred on the night of May 23, involved significant damage and blockage by anti-social elements. Central Railway officials are working on repairs and urging public assistance to identify those responsible.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident, several toilets at Thane station were found vandalised on Saturday morning according to a Central Railway official.
These facilities, located on platform numbers 1, 2, and 10A, were reported to be in an unusable state, suffering from severe physical damage and intentional blockage by unknown vandals on the night of May 23.
Central Railway is currently undertaking restoration work, and officials are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the apprehension and punishment of those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- station
- toilets
- vandalism
- Central Railway
- commuters
- restoration
- daily
- protection
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Fall of Sycamore Gap: Iconic Tree Felled by Vandalism Conviction
Iconic 'Sycamore Gap' Tree Cut Down in Shocking Act of Vandalism
Delhi's Heat Action Plan: Safeguarding Commuters from Scorching Heat
Cooling Transformation: East Central Railway Addresses Loco Pilots' Concerns
Late-Night Chaos: Bar Vandalism and Shooting Incident in Bhubaneswar